Trump Plans Tribute to Laken Riley, Angel Families

President Donald Trump on Monday will honor the family of Laken Riley and other victims of crimes committed by illegal migrants by declaring an Angel Family Day, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The tribute comes as Trump prepares to deliver his State of the Union address, where border security and his ongoing effort to remove illegal migrants from the country are expected to take center stage.

According to the Post, Trump will sign a proclamation designating Feb. 22 as Angel Family Day, recognizing two survivors and 62 individuals killed by illegal migrants. The date was selected to mark the anniversary of Riley's death on Feb. 22, 2024.

The event, described as the first of its kind, will honor Angel Families — those who have lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

A White House official told the Post the vigil will be held in the East Room at 10 a.m. Monday and will serve as a "solemn ceremony that reminds us all of why deportations of the worst of the worst must continue."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan are expected to attend, along with several angel family members.

"President Trump is proud to have delivered accountability for Angel Families by ushering in the most secure border in history, deporting the criminal illegal aliens let into our country by prior Administrations, and upholding the rule of law by strongly enforcing our immigration laws," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"The first bill President Trump signed into law was the Laken Riley Act to prevent these senseless tragedies from happening again and to keep innocent American citizens safe. The President and our nation will join Angel Families in honoring the memory of these amazing men and women."

Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student, was murdered while jogging by Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan in the country illegally who was convicted in November 2024.

Her death galvanized calls for stricter immigration enforcement and led to passage of the Laken Riley Act, which mandates federal detention for illegal immigrants arrested for burglary or theft. Trump signed the measure on Jan. 29, 2025. It was the first bill of his second term.

Family members of Riley and other victims — including Rachel Morin, Katie Abraham, and Kayla Hamilton — are expected to attend Monday's ceremony.

Angel families have become vocal advocates for stronger border enforcement and are likely to remain central to Trump's message as he addresses the nation Tuesday night.