Trump Secretary Graff: Stormy Auditioned for Apprentice

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who has accused former President Donald Trump of an inappropriate relationship, may have tried to audition for Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime executive assistant, testified Friday in Trump's criminal trial.

Graff started working for Trump in 1987 and left the Trump Organization in April 2021. She has been described as his gatekeeper and right hand. She was among several people involved in keeping his records.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, the first prosecution witness called, testified Thursday that Graff was often the conduit for his communications with Trump, routing his calls and summoning him to a Trump Tower meeting on Jan. 6, 2017. At the meeting, the ex-publisher said, he and Trump discussed some of the hush money arrangements at issue in the case.

Graff testified that Daniels was once at Trump’s offices in Trump Tower.

“I have a vague recollection of seeing her in the reception area” one time, Graff said.

The date of the visit wasn’t immediately clear.

Graff said she assumed Daniels was there to discuss potentially being a contestant on one of Trump’s “Apprentice”-brand shows.

“You had heard President Trump say that he thought that she would be an interesting addition” to the cast, Trump lawyer Susan Necheles asked.

“It was part of the office chatter,” Graff said.