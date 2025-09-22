WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | tiktok | executive order | deal

WSJ: Trump Expected to Approve TikTok Deal via Executive Order Later This Week

Monday, 22 September 2025 07:20 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is expected to approve a deal for short video app TikTok through an executive order, declaring that it satisfies the requirements of law later this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Trump has said that the United States and China have made progress on a deal requiring TikTok's American assets to be transferred to U.S. owners from China's ByteDance.

TikTok and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Trump had said on Sunday that media mogul Lachlan Murdoch and business leaders Larry Ellison and Michael Dell would be involved as U.S. investors in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

Under the expected deal, TikTok's U.S. assets would be majority-owned by American investors and operated in the United States by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a White House official. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump is expected to approve a deal for short video app TikTok through an executive order, declaring that it satisfies the requirements of law later this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
trump, tiktok, executive order, deal
153
2025-20-22
Monday, 22 September 2025 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved