Trump Supporter Appears to Have Provided Potentially Significant Jan. 6 Information

A Donald Trump supporter who pleaded guilty to joining the Jan. 6 Capitol protesters has provided investigators with information that could impact the government's sentencing recommendation, Politico reported.

Brandon Straka, who spoke at a Jan. 5 rally in Washington, has been targeted by members of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan select committee probing events that surrounded the Capitol attack.

Word that the government's sentencing recommendation could be impacted indicated that Straka had cooperated with prosecutors, Politico reported.

Straka and Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars broadcaster, are the only two speakers at pro-Trump events Jan. 5-6 who were criminally charged for their roles in the Capitol assault.

Founder of the "WalkAway campaign" to encourage liberals to abandon Democrats, Straka pleaded guilty in October to a single misdemeanor charge. He had been scheduled to be sentenced next week but prosecutors have asked for a 30-day delay so new evidence "can be properly evaluated."

Shroyer also faces misdemeanor charges in the case.

Straka's name appears on a list Pelosi's committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — sent to the National Archives seeking records from the White House.

Investigators have said Straka posted a 58-minute video on Jan. 7 describing his actions the day before.

"The plan was always to go to the Capitol. We were going to march from that event … to the Capitol, and there was going to be another rally," Straka said in the video.

"I was one of the speakers slated to speak at the Capitol."

In another eight-minute video, Straka can be seen approaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying, "We're going in," Politico reported.

Prosecutors, in describing the video, said Straka yelled, "Go! Go!" as people tried to push their way into the entrance of the U.S. Capitol.

Straka later urged members of the crowd to take a riot shield from a nearby police officer, Politico reported.

The Washington Examiner reported Wednesday that the select committee's investigation could backfire on President Joe Biden and Democrats in next year's midterms.

The Examiner said the committee is energizing Trump's base amid speculation the former president might run again in 2024.