Trump Blasts Ex-Press Secretary Grisham Ahead of Book Critical of Him

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham — one of the most senior aides to both Trump and the former first lady —as reports surfaced about her book that’s fiercely critical of him.

In a statement tweeted by his personal spokesperson, former Republican National Committee official and conservative journalist Elizabeth Harrington, Trump railed that "Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning."

"She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about," Trump wrote, apparently referring to Grisham's split with former White House official Max Miller.

Politico reported in July that Miller roughed up Grisham after she accused him of cheating on her. Miller's lawyer denied any assault. Miller is now running for a U.S. House seat with Trump's endorsement, Business Insider reported.

"She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself," Trump’s statement asserted. "Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things"

"Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage. We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it. And someday in the not too distant future we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press," he concluded.

Among the reported criticism in Grisham’s new book — titled "I’ll Take Your Questions Now" — was that Trump’s temper was "terrifying."

"When I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras ... I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing," Grisham writes in the book, according to The New York Times, who got a manuscript of the book due out Oct. 5.

Grisham writes that Pat Cipollone, White House counsel under Trump, was a frequent target of Trump’s fury.

"He didn’t like them telling him that things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal. So he’d scream at them. But then he’d usually listen. And then yell at them again later," Grisham writes, according to the Times.

The former press secretary confesses "I should have spoken up more," the Times reported.

She said "pretty much" all members of Trump’s team "eventually wore out their welcome with the president."

"We were bottles of milk with expiration dates," she added, according to the Times.

Grisham also writes that Trump asked her to investigate permanently evicting press from the White House briefing room, adding she "researched different places we could put them other than the press briefing room."

Grisham resigned as former first lady Melania Trump’s communications director and chief of staff on Jan. 6, following the attack on the Capitol.

In her own statement to Politico ahead of the book release, Melania Trump said Grisham’s book aimed to "redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House."

According to the Times, Grisham writes in the new book: "This is not, by the way, a book where you need to like me."