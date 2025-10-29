Bloomberg: Trump to Nominate White House Aide Ryan Baasch to FTC

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate White House aide Ryan Baasch to the Federal Trade Commission, succeeding Commissioner Melissa Holyoak, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Baasch, 37, currently serves as a special assistant to the president on the National Economic Council, where he contributes to economic policy matters.

His appointment would fill the position previously held by Holyoak, who is expected to be nominated as U.S. attorney for Utah.

During his time in the current White House, Baasch has focused on "cutting-edge technology issues at the frontier of AI regulation, space communication, and telecommunications networks," according to his profile at the Federalist Society.

Before joining the Trump administration, Holyoak served as president and general counsel of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a public interest law firm based in Washington, D.C.

The appointment of Baasch would mark another Trump loyalist joining the commission.

In September, the Supreme Court allowed Trump to remove former Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, but the high court has agreed to hear oral arguments in December on whether the firing violated the separation of powers and should be overturned.