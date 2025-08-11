Trump Expected to Get MAHA Strategy Report

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other members of President Donald Trump's Make America Healthy Again Commission were expected to submit a strategy report to the president on Tuesday, according to a White House spokesperson.

However, Politico reported that spokesperson Kush Desai said Monday that more time will be needed to release the commission's report publicly. He cited coordination of officials' schedules as reason for the delay.

The MAHA policy recommendations are expected to suggest a restructuring of the government's response to childhood chronic diseases and will greatly affect food, farm, and health policy, Politico said.

A source told the outlet the White House has been hosting report preview meetings with stakeholders.

Trump on Feb. 13 signed an executive order establishing the commission and directing it to "to advise and assist the President on how best to exercise his authority to address the childhood chronic disease crisis."

Trump's order also said the commission had 180 days to submit to the president a Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy "based on the findings from the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment."

"The Strategy shall address appropriately restructuring the Federal Government's response to the childhood chronic disease crisis, including by ending Federal practices that exacerbate the health crisis or unsuccessfully attempt to address it, and by adding powerful new solutions that will end childhood chronic disease," the order said.

Bloomberg News reported Friday the commission was expected to miss its deadline for releasing the highly anticipated report.

In May, the commission issued a report that said processed food, chemicals, stress, and overprescription of medications and vaccines may be factors behind chronic illness in American children.

Several days later, the White House said it will fix errors in the report after the news organization NOTUS said seven of the more than 500 studies cited in the report did not appear to have ever been published.

The health of U.S. children has deteriorated over the past 17 years, with kids today more likely to have obesity, chronic diseases and mental health problems like depression, a new study says.

"The surprising part of the study wasn't any with any single statistic; it was that there's 170 indicators, eight data sources, all showing the same thing: a generalized decline in kids' health," said Dr. Christopher Forrest, one of the authors of the study published July 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.