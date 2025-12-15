WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Rob Reiner Died From Trump Derangement Syndrome

By    |   Monday, 15 December 2025 11:46 AM EST

President Donald Trump said filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner died from "Trump derangement syndrome."

Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, and police are investigating the circumstances as an apparent homicide, authorities said.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Trump said Reiner suffered from paranoia.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" he added.

Reiner, 78, was a prominent Hollywood director and actor known for films including "When Harry Met Sally," "The Princess Bride," "Stand by Me," and "A Few Good Men."

He had been an outspoken critic of Trump for years, frequently posting political commentary on social media.

LAPD patrol officers dispatched to Reiner's home late Sunday afternoon discovered two bodies inside the residence. Emergency personnel had first responded to a call for medical aid, a city fire department official said.

Detectives of the LAPD's robbery-homicide unit were waiting for a search warrant before entering the home to conduct a thorough search of the premises, Deputy Chief Alan S. Hamilton said, adding that a cause of death will be made public by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


