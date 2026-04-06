Trump Rebuts War Crimes Claims Over Iran Hits, Defends Infrastructure Targets

President Donald Trump on Monday pushed back on accusations that U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure could constitute war crimes, saying criticism of attacks on power and energy sites is "wrong" as his administration escalates pressure on Tehran.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump dismissed concerns raised by lawmakers and legal experts, insisting the targets are tied to Iran's military capabilities and broader war effort.

"They say war crimes — it's not," Trump said during the briefing, which aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform, arguing that infrastructure such as power facilities can be legitimate targets in modern warfare.

The comments follow warnings from some U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who said proposals to strike civilian infrastructure raise serious legal concerns and could amount to violations of international law.

International human rights organizations have also raised alarms, with Human Rights Watch saying that targeting facilities essential to civilian life, such as electricity and water systems, can constitute war crimes if they disproportionately harm civilians.

Legal experts point to the Geneva Conventions, which restrict attacks on objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population.

Trump framed the strategy as necessary leverage in the conflict, reiterating that the U.S. could expand strikes on Iran's energy grid if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He said some Iranian civilians support the campaign and want continued strikes despite the damage to infrastructure, according to The Guardian.

The remarks follow a series of statements from Trump in recent days, including warnings that Iran could lose "every power plant" if it fails to meet U.S. demands, as reported by The Washington Post.

Iran has condemned the threats as violations of international law, while European leaders and U.N.-aligned experts have voiced concern about the humanitarian impact of strikes on civilian-linked facilities.

The issue has become a central flashpoint in the widening conflict, as the Trump administration argues that degrading Iran's infrastructure will hasten an end to the war while critics say the approach risks breaching legal limits on warfare and worsening civilian impacts.

Trump did not indicate any shift in strategy during Monday's appearance, signaling that additional strikes remain under consideration as the administration continues to press Iran for concessions.