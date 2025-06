President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would examine ending temporary protected status (TPS) for individuals from El Salvador, but gave no other details.

Asked why he has not canceled TPS for the Central American nation, which the Trump administration is paying to detain migrants deported from the U.S., Trump told reporters at the White House: "We'll take a look. We've had a great relationship with El Salvador. They have a fantastic leader...We'll talk about El Salvador."