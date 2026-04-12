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Tags: trump | presidio trust | board | san francisco

Trump Fires Board That Oversees SF's Presidio

By    |   Sunday, 12 April 2026 06:23 PM EDT

President Donald Trump has terminated all six presidentially appointed members of the Presidio Trust board, a move that comes a year after he signaled an effort to scale back the agency overseeing the San Francisco park, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday.

The trustees, all appointed by former President Joe Biden, received termination notices Wednesday, according to the trust. 

"The administration has informed our board members that their appointments to the Presidio Trust board have been terminated," the trust said in a statement, adding that it's awaiting information on replacements.

The Presidio Trust board consists of six presidential appointees and one member appointed by the interior secretary, a position that has been vacant for several years.

Those removed include Chairman Mark Buell, Vice Chair Chuck Collins, Lenore Eccles, Patsy Ishiyama, Bonnie LePard, and Nicola Miner.

Three of the members' terms had already expired in May, while the remaining three were set to serve until next year.

The shakeup follows an executive order last year in which Trump called for the Presidio Trust to be "eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law," describing it as an example of federal "waste and abuse."

The order, part of a broader initiative to reduce the federal bureaucracy, also targeted other agencies, including the Inter-American Foundation and the United States Institute of Peace, according to the Chronicle.

Created by Congress in 1996, the Presidio Trust manages a 1,500-acre national historic landmark in San Francisco that once was an Army post. The agency operates independently of federal appropriations, funding its activities through residential and commercial leasing and private donations.

In a formal response to the executive order, the trust highlighted its financial performance and operational model, noting it generated $182 million in revenue in 2024 and has produced more than $350 million in net income since becoming financially self-sustaining in 2013.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump has terminated all six presidentially appointed members of the Presidio Trust board, a move that comes a year after he signaled an effort to scale back the agency overseeing the San Francisco park, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday.
trump, presidio trust, board, san francisco
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2026-23-12
Sunday, 12 April 2026 06:23 PM
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