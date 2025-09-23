WATCH TV LIVE

DeSantis Reveals Miami-Dade Location for Trump Library

By    |   Tuesday, 23 September 2025 12:24 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press release Tuesday that he will propose a location in Miami-Dade County for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

The Republican governor will propose securing a 2.63-acre parcel in Miami-Dade County for Trump's library at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund on Sept. 30. The land is currently used as a parking lot for Miami-Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

"President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation's history," DeSantis said in a statement. "No state has better delivered the President's agenda than the Free State of Florida, and we would be honored to house his presidential library here in his home state."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier praised the decision, saying that he could "think of no better location" to honor Trump's legacy.

"It is the greatest political comeback story in American history," Uthmeier posted on X. "Florida will be blessed to house the library for one of our own state presidents and to be apart of such meaningful history." 

The governor's office said that if approved, South Florida would benefit from significant economic development opportunities, as Trump's library would be the first presidential library in the state.

