Conservative Org Hails Trump School Prayer Plan: Will 'Rebuild America's Civic Bonds'

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 03:46 PM EDT

A U.S.-based conservative advocacy organization and interest group says President Donald Trump's push to restore prayer in public schools will "rebuild America's civic bonds" and teach the next generation "that true tolerance is forged not by silencing the faithful, but by protecting their right to speak."

Trump in early September announced that the U.S. Department of Education will soon issue new guidance to protect the right to pray in public schools.

His plan faces constitutional constraints, likely lawsuits, and uneven local adoption of the plan.

Critics say he's eroding the separation of church and state.

But the Association of Mature American Citizens said Trump is "right to challenge the long-standing legal and cultural taboo against prayer in public schools."

"Voluntary exchange of truths and beliefs among citizens is the core purpose of the First Amendment," W.J. Lee wrote for the group in a piece published Thursday.

"The Founders' strategy to ensure the government would not censor truth was to empower each citizen to speak freely. Likewise, the Founders wanted to avoid repeating the European history of religious wars, so they empowered each citizen with religious freedom to worship how he or she sees fit," wrote Lee.

"America has been all the better for it as we have learned to live side by side with those who may not worship the same way we do or exercise their freedom of speech the same way we do."

