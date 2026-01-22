Trump to Add Times/Siena Poll to Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump on Thursday railed against "fake polls," saying he would add The New York Times/Siena poll to his defamation claim against the news outlet.

"The Times Siena Poll, which is always tremendously negative to me, especially just before the Election of 2024, where I won in a Landslide, will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"Our lawyers have demanded that they keep all Records, and how they 'computed' these fake results — Not just the fact that it was heavily skewed toward Democrats. They will be held fully responsible for all of their Radical Left lies and wrongdoing!" he added.

The latest Times/Siena poll, published Thursday, showed Trump with a 40% approval rating after one year in office, compared to 56% who disapprove.

The survey also showed that 49% said that the country was worse off under Trump versus 32% who said it was better.

Trump sued The New York Times last year, accusing the news outlet and four of its reporters of publishing defamatory comments while covering his 2024 campaign. A federal judge struck down the original lawsuit, though Trump refiled it in October.

Trump in a separate post said, "Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense."

"As an example, all of the Anti-Trump Media that covered me during the 2020 Election showed Polls that were knowingly wrong. They knew what they were doing, trying to influence the Election, but I won in a Landslide, including winning the Popular Vote, all 7 of the 7 Swing States, the Electoral College was a route, and 2,750 Counties to 525."

"You can't do much better than that, and yet if people examined The Failing New York Times, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, Low Ratings CNN, or the now defunct MSDNC, Polls were all fraudulent, and bore nothing even close to the final results," added Trump.

He also called out coverage of the 2024 presidential election.

The Times "and so many others, print Polls that are knowingly false. They have become deranged, and sick," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"They suffer from a major case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (TDS). Their 2024 Election coverage was so bad, and so wrong, and yet they never get called out for it — But I am calling them out with the lawsuit that I have filed which is making its way through the Courts."

"They have to pay a price for FAKE AND FRAUDULENT NEWS and, hopefully, in the not too distant future, they will!" he concluded.