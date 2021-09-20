Lawyer for Trump Org Finance Chief Says More Indictments Could Come

An attorney for the former chief financial officer to the Trump Organization said on Monday that "there could be more indictments coming," related to the case against the people and corporate entities associated with the company, Law & Crime reports.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Allen Weisselberg last July over an alleged tax fraud conspiracy that the prosecutor contends has allegedly netted Weisselberg about $1.76 million over the course of 15 years. Weisselberg was removed from his positions at more than a dozen Trump Organization subsidiaries after the charges were filed.

"We have strong reason to believe there could be more indictments coming," a lawyer for Weisselberg, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said on Monday during a hearing before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

He made the comment while telling the judge about various difficulties in preparing for the trial, which is set to begin in August or September of next year.

Skarlatos and his fellow attorney Mary E. Mulligan told reporters on Monday that they are looking forward to contesting the charges against their client.

"We have studied the indictment and it is full of unsupported and flawed factual and legal assertions regarding Allen Weisselberg," the attorneys said in a statement. "We look forward to challenging those assertions in court."

They also said that their client "is separate from the Trump Organization," and noted that while the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp. were also charged in the alleged conspiracy, he is the only person charged in this case. They then claimed that Weisselberg is "collateral damage" as part of an attack on former President Donald Trump, which prosecutors have dismissed.

"There’s nothing unusually complex about this case: It’s a case about executives hiding their compensation in order to avoid tax consequences," Assistant District Attorney Solomon Shinerock told Law & Crime.

"I would note that Allen Weisselberg is no stranger to these documents," he added. "The overwhelming majority of these records are Trump Organization records."

Justice Merchan also expressed doubts about Weisselberg’s claims that he is being treated unfairly, and also noted that "many of the documents here [in the case] came from the defendant himself."