Trump's Highway Sign on NYC's Henry Hudson Parkway Being Removed

A highway sign bearing former President Donald Trump's name on a Manhattan roadway is being removed in the wake of a petition and request from a Democrat state legislator.

The sign on the Henry Hudson Parkway on Manhattan’s West Side was paid for by the Trump Organization as part of the New York Department of Transportation's "Adopt-A-Highway" program that lets organizations or individuals pay to sponsor road signs in the city, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

The sign has been up since at least 2009, according to USA Today, which reported in 2017 it had been vandalized — and continues to be a target.

The removal comes after Linda Rosenthal, a Democrat state assembly member, asked in July that it be yanked. In a letter to the New York City Department of Transportation, Rosenthal called Trump's presidency a "stain on our nation's history" and cited a petition that had gathered 1,671 signatures calling for the sign's removal.

The petition argued that the sign violated the city DOT’s policy of not allowing political candidates or campaigns to adopt the highway, and should have been removed in 2015, when Trump announced his run for president.

In a Monday letter to Rosenthal, the agency’s Manhattan Borough commissioner, Edward Pincar, said the sign would be "promptly" removed, but cited a different reason.

Pincar said the contract between the Trump Organization and the maintenance contractor had expired Sunday.

"DOT has determined that the contract between the organization and the maintenance contractor expired on Nov. 7 and will not be renewed," he wrote.

"The existing sign will be removed promptly," he said, without giving a specific date.

The New York DOT said last year that the sign was not political because it was paid for by the Trump Organization, rather than by Trump himself, according to a neighborhood news outlet.