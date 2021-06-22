Trump Organization Sues NYC Over Golf Course Contract Cancelation

The Trump Organization is suing New York City for ending its contract for a golf course after the U.S. Capitol attack Jan. 6.

The lawsuit filed Monday in state court in Manhattan alleges wrongful termination of the contract in mid-January, saying the city and Mayor Bill de Blasio had "denounced President [Donald] Trump in the most inflammatory terms" and "incited others to terminate business with Trump-related entities" the day after the riot, CNN reported.

"Mayor de Blasio had a pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the City used the events of January 6, 2021 as a pretext to do so," the suit alleged, referring to comments de Blasio had made earlier in his term in which he threatened to end the city's Trump-related contracts.

The company operated the Bronx golf course since 2015.

A spokesman for the city law department told CNN "the actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6th caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract by eliminating options for hosting championship events and we will vigorously defend the City's decision to terminate the contract.

"The City properly followed the termination process detailed in the contract and we look forward to selecting a new vendor for Ferry Point that will further the best interests of New Yorkers," the spokesman said.

A Trump Organization spokesman told CNN "there can be no dispute that we are not just meeting, but exceeding our obligation to operate a first class, tournament quality daily fee golf course."

"The City has no right to terminate our contract. Mayor de Blasio's actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor's efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise," the spokesperson said.

"But for our involvement, New Yorkers would still be looking at an environmental eyesore instead of a spectacular, world-class golf facility."

New York City canceled three other contracts with the Trump Organization in January — two were for ice skating rinks, and one was for the carousel at Central Park, Politico reported.