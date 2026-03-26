Trump: National Guard Must Stay in D.C.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he "never" wants to remove the National Guard from Washington, D.C., citing reductions in crime and improved public safety since their deployment.

"I never want to take them out of D.C.," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting carried live on Newsmax. "Maybe somebody later on will do it, but I never want to."

The National Guard has been stationed in the nation's capital since August, when Trump declared a crime emergency and moved to restore order in what he described as a deteriorating public safety situation.

What was initially expected to be a short-term deployment has evolved into a longer-term presence, with discussions underway about extending it.

Trump pointed to results, noting that crime has dropped since the Guard's arrival.

According to local data, homicides in Washington, D.C., have fallen by more than 60%, while overall crime is down compared with the previous year.

"People say, 'We feel so good, we feel so safe,'" Trump said, praising Guard members for their visible presence and community engagement.

Trump also said the strategy could be replicated nationwide, pointing to success in cities such as New Orleans, where officials reported a safe Mardi Gras, and Memphis, where crime has dropped in recent months.

"We could do that for Chicago, New York, L.A., frankly San Francisco," Trump said, arguing that stronger enforcement and federal support could quickly restore order in major Democrat-led cities.

The president tied the decline in crime not only to the National Guard presence but also to his administration's border security policies, contrasting them with what he described as the consequences of the Biden administration's approach.

Supporters of Trump's policies argue that the deployment demonstrates a proactive approach to public safety, particularly in urban areas struggling with crime.

Critics, including some local officials, have questioned the federal role in policing the capital, though Trump maintains his authority to act under federal law.

The issue has taken on broader significance as the administration grapples with domestic challenges, including the partial government shutdown affecting homeland security operations.

Trump has suggested he could expand the use of federal resources, including potentially deploying the National Guard to assist at airports facing staffing shortages, if necessary.

For Trump, however, the message on Washington is clear: The National Guard presence is working, and removing it could risk undoing the progress already made.

"We have a safe city," he said.