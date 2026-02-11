Trump Pulls Federalized Guard Troops From US Cities

The Trump administration has pulled federalized National Guard troops from U.S. cities, U.S. Northern Command has confirmed to Newsmax.

This includes troops ordered by President Donald Trump to deploy to Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago, areas where state and local authorities opposed their presence.

According to officials, troops were sent home by Jan. 21.

Title 32 troops remain in place across the country, including some 2,500 troops in Washington, D.C., along with troops deployed to Memphis and New Orleans.

Activation under Title 32 denotes that a state governor has been authorized or directed by the president to mobilize or activate that state's National Guard. Title 32 troops perform on active duty under state control but receive pay and benefits from the federal government.

The withdrawal follows a rocky legal chapter for the administration.

In December, the Supreme Court declined to lift a lower court order blocking Trump's effort to deploy federalized National Guard troops into Chicago over state objections, a move that cast doubt on the scope of his authority to use troops for domestic enforcement without clear statutory backing.

While the justices did not rule on the broader merits, the decision left the injunction in place and underscored the legal headwinds facing the deployments.

Legal limits on what troops can do on U.S. soil made them "100% ineffective at accomplishing what [Trump] wanted," Randy Manner, a retired Army two-star general and former acting vice chief of the National Guard, told The Washington Post.

"The administration," Manner added, "ultimately realized the resistance — in the courts and in public condemnation — was far greater than anyone anticipated."

Trump in early January said he was dropping his push to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland.

"We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social at the time.

"We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again – Only a question of time!" he added.