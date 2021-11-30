Trump Calls for National Guard to Help Stop 'Smash-and-Grab' Robberies

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the National Guard to be used to squash the surge of "smash-and-grab" robberies in the U.S.

Upscale department stores in and around Los Angeles and San Francisco recently have been looted by mobs that broke windows, beat and pepper-sprayed employees, and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in goods.

The trend has been seen at other department stores and small businesses around the country.

"If Democrats don't immediately stop smash-and-grab robberies, which are taking place in their cities, the National Guard must be called out," Trump said in a statement.

"There has never been such a thing that has happened in our Country. Large numbers of stores are leaving San Francisco and other cities. Some chains are closing most of their stores, it is all not even believable."

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered California Highway Patrol to increase presence on freeways adjacent to busy California shopping centers and to make stops at the malls in an attempt to stop the robberies.

"The level of organized retail theft we are seeing is simply unacceptable," Newsom said in a statement.

"Businesses and customers should feel safe while doing their holiday shopping. That's why California is substantially increasing CHP’s presence, especially near retail areas, and will be investing even more to aggressively curb retail crime. As a small business owner myself, I am resolved to holding these criminals accountable and protecting our local businesses."

Despite increasing adverse conditions, such as rising inflation, seen under the Biden administration, Trump on Thanksgiving Day issued an optimistic statement about the country’s future.

"A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us."