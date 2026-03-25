Trump 'May Call Up' Natl Guard to Help ICE at Airports

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he "may call up the National Guard" to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deal with long lines at airports due to the partial government shutdown.

In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump blasted Democrats for what he described as a worsening travel crisis caused by their refusal to reach a deal to fund key homeland security operations.

"Blame the Democrats for the Airport's mess, Trump wrote, arguing that political obstruction has led to staffing shortages and major delays at security checkpoints nationwide. "They want our Country to do badly. They want our Country to fail."

The president praised ICE agents who have already been deployed to assist at airports, calling them "great ICE Patriots" and crediting their efforts with helping ease disruptions.

Still, he indicated more action could be necessary if conditions continue to deteriorate.

"I may call up the National Guard for more help," Trump said.

The remarks come as the partial government shutdown has stretched on, affecting the Department of Homeland Security and contributing to reduced staffing at the Transportation Security Administration.

Reports have indicated long wait times at several major airports, particularly during a busy travel season.

The Trump administration has said the situation is a direct result of Democrat demands tied to immigration policy.

According to the president, Democrats have refused to negotiate unless provisions for amnesty and expanded citizenship are included.

"The Democrats don’t want to make any deal unless Amnesty and Citizenship is given to millions of Criminals who have entered our Country illegally," Trump wrote. "PROTECT AMERICA!"

Administration officials have said that ICE officers are already funded and available to assist with airport operations, making their deployment a practical step to maintain security and reduce wait times.

At the same time, Trump suggested that broader political motivations may be at play, accusing Democrats of attempting to create domestic turmoil to distract from recent U.S. military successes abroad.

"The Radical Left, Country Hating Democrats are trying to create inner chaos to take away from the great military achievement we are having in Iran," Trump wrote, adding that Americans "see what is going on."

The possibility of deploying the National Guard underscores the seriousness of the situation, as federal officials seek to ensure that air travel remains safe and efficient despite the ongoing funding impasse.

Supporters of the administration argue that Trump is taking decisive action to prioritize American travelers and national security, while critics have questioned the need for additional military involvement in domestic operations.

For Trump, however, the message remains consistent: Securing the homeland and maintaining order, both at the border and at critical infrastructure points like airports, is non-negotiable.

"AMERICA FIRST!" Trump said.

As negotiations in Washington remain stalled, travelers and federal agencies alike are bracing for continued disruptions, with the White House signaling it is prepared to use every available resource to address the crisis.