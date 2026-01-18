Trump Slams Minn. Dems for Anti-ICE Fight to Distract From Fraud

President Donald Trump ripped Minnesota Democrats on Truth Social Sunday, saying they're exploiting federal immigration enforcement operations to distract attention from investigations into the state's massive fraud scandal.

"ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the world from our country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this?" Trump wrote.

"Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?"

The president emphasized that "the crooked governor and 'Congresswoman' Omar, who married her brother, don't mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 billion dollar, plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the state! Don't worry, we're on it!"