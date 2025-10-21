Trump's Memphis Crackdown on Illegals Nets Gangs, Predators, Drug Dealers: DHS

Federal agents have arrested 11 violent criminal illegal aliens in Memphis — including gang members, child predators, and drug traffickers — just days after President Donald Trump launched a sweeping federal crackdown to "Make Memphis Safe Again," the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

The arrests are part of a broader operation Trump launched last month, when he signed a presidential memorandum deploying federal law enforcement and National Guard troops to the Tennessee city.

The move followed his anti-crime initiative in Washington, D.C., which the administration said transformed the capital from a "nightmare of murder and crime" into one of the safest cities in America.

Under the new order, the Memphis Safe Task Force was created to coordinate with Tennessee officials, share intelligence, and "restore public order."

National Guard units began patrolling the streets on Oct. 10 in a city that has seen its murder rate soar to four times higher than Mexico City and 27 times higher than Havana, Cuba, according to DHS.

"Memphis has suffered from historic levels of violent crime. No American should be afraid to walk down the streets in their own neighborhoods," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Under President Trump's leadership, DHS and the Department of Justice are working hand in glove to change that. The Trump administration will make America safe again."

The Department of Justice led the latest operation, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeting "the worst of the worst."

Among those arrested:

-Luis Alfredo Maldonado-Lopez, a Honduran national charged with the sexual assault of a child.

-Jose Eduardo Mena Perez, a Mexican Sureno 13 gang member with convictions for burglary, weapons offenses, and assault.

-Wilmer Flores Godoy, a Honduran, convicted of firearm possession and arrested for larceny.

-Luis Alberto Cordova Bandala, a Mexican, arrested for domestic violence and aggravated assault on a police officer.

-Henry Rafael Oseguera-Gonzales, a Honduran, convicted of assault with a weapon.

-Jardi Caal Requena, a Guatemalan, arrested for domestic violence and threats.

Other arrests included Michael Hugo Garcia Rodriguez, a Mexican national with multiple burglary and DUI convictions, now charged with sexual assault; Miguel Angel Azamar Ortega, arrested for burglary after a prior drug conviction; and Miguel Torres, accused of selling synthetic narcotics and stealing vehicles.

Officials said the arrests highlight the administration's determination to purge violent offenders from Memphis streets.

"This is about protecting American families from predators who should never have been here in the first place," McLaughlin said.

The White House has framed Memphis as a test case for the Trump administration's broader national anti-crime effort.

The president's September "Make Memphis Safe Again" fact sheet said the city's violent crime rate had "overwhelmed its local government's ability to respond effectively," prompting Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, to formally request federal help.

The memorandum authorized Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to coordinate with the state to deploy Tennessee National Guard units and additional Guard personnel from other states if needed.

The new task force is also coordinating with local agencies, including the Memphis Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Memphis Area Transit Authority.