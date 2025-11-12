Trump to Sign Order Helping Foster Kids

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday aimed at expanding "opportunity for education, career development, housing and other resources for young people transitioning from foster care to adulthood."

Announcing the order during the White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will be joined at the signing by first lady Melania Trump.

In May, Melania Trump announced a $25 million investment from the Trump administration to support youth aging out of foster care.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated the funds toward its Foster Youth to Independence program (FYI) in recognition of the seventh anniversary of the first lady's Be Best initiative.

Be Best includes the Fostering the Future initiative, which secures educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

Scholarship recipients learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to achieving job security within the technology sector. By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately attain financial independence.

According to the National Foster Youth Institute, only 50% of foster children finish high school, and only 3% of former foster children obtain a college degree.

Also, 20% of the children in foster care become homeless after aging out of the system, and only half will have gainful employment by the age of 24, according to the Be Best website.