WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump media | crypto | capital | billions | bitcoin

Report: Trump Media Aims to Raise $3B for Crypto

By    |   Monday, 26 May 2025 01:23 PM EDT

The Trump family media company plans to raise $3 billion to buy cryptocurrencies, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), which owns the Truth Social platform, aims to raise $2 billion in new equity and another $1 billion via a convertible bond, sources told the media outlet.

TMTG's plan to raise capital could be announced ahead of a bitcoin conference beginning Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and Trump's crypto czar, David Sachs, are expected to speak, the Financial Times added.

The report said the terms, timing, and size of TMTG's capital raising still could change.

In a statement, TMTG said, "Apparently the Financial Times has dumb writers listening to even dumber sources."

The price of bitcoin rose to a record high of $109,000 last week.

President Trump has championed cryptocurrency, even signing an executive order in early March to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve and a U.S. digital asset stockpile.

In January, just four days after taking office, Trump signed an executive order to establish regulatory clarity for digital financial technology and secure America's position as the world's leader in the digital asset economy, driving innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.

The Trump family already has invested in an NFT (non-fungible token) trading card, two memecoins, crypto mining venture American Bitcoin, and stablecoin backer World Liberty Financial, the Financial Times reported.

In April, TMTG announced a binding agreement to partner with trading platform Crypto.com and asset management firm Yorkville America Digital to launch a series of exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded products through the Truth.Fi brand.

The ETFs, made available through Crypto.com's broker dealer Foris Capital US LLC, are expected to comprise digital assets as well as securities with a Made in America focus spanning diverse industries such as energy.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Trump family media company plans to raise $3 billion to buy cryptocurrencies, the Financial Times reported Monday. Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), which owns the Truth Social platform...
trump media, crypto, capital, billions, bitcoin
310
2025-23-26
Monday, 26 May 2025 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved