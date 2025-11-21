Trump Launching 'Swamp Sweep' Immigration Operation in New Orleans

President Donald Trump will deploy 250 federal troops to New Orleans next week as part of a large-scale immigration crackdown targeting undocumented immigrants across Louisiana and Mississippi, federal officials have confirmed.

The operation, known as "Swamp Sweep," is scheduled to begin Dec. 1 and will be led by Border Patrol Commander at large Gregory Bovino. Officials intend to arrest about 5,000 people in both states.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the agency would not preview details of potential operations. New Orleans becomes the latest Democrat-led city to see federal immigration raids after similar actions in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican who has made immigration enforcement a central issue, has partnered with Trump through Operation GEAUX, which expands the authority of state and local agencies to enforce federal immigration laws.

Louisiana is home to roughly 110,000 undocumented immigrants, while about 40,000 live in Mississippi, according to 2023 estimates from the Pew Research Center.

The deployment comes after the New Orleans Police Department was released from a long-standing federal consent decree that had limited its ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.