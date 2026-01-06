Trump: Kennedy Center Will 'Rise From the Ashes'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was heading to speak with House Republicans at the Trump-Kennedy Center, praising what he described as a dramatic financial and physical turnaround of the Washington, D.C., performing arts institution.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said he helped raise "hundreds of millions of dollars" and said the center would soon become "the best Performing Arts Center anywhere in the World."

Trump asserted that the Trump-Kennedy Center was "in a state of financial and physical collapse" a year ago and predicted it would "rise from the ashes," comparing its future to that of the country under his MAGA movement.

The performing arts venue, located across Washington from the Capitol, has a board that includes members appointed by the Trump administration.

The board recently approved a decision to rename the facility the Trump-Kennedy Center, a move that is currently being contested through legal proceedings.

Full Truth Social post: