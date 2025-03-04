WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | justice department | supreme court | cathy harris | rudolph contreras | merit system protection board

Judge Reinstates Fired Federal Employee Appeals Worker

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 03:39 PM EST

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that President Donald Trump "lacks the power" to fire the chairwoman of a board that reviews federal employee dismissals without cause and ordered that she be reinstated to her post.

District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled in favor of Cathy Harris, the chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board, ordering that she may remain on the agency's board until her term expires in 2028 unless she is fired "for inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office."

The Trump administration did not cite any cause when attempting to fire Harris from her position last month.

"The president thus lacks the power to remove Harris from office at will. Because the president did not indicate that he sought to remove Harris for inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office, his attempt to terminate her was unlawful and exceeded the scope of his authority," reads the judge's ruling.

CNN notes that the Justice Department will likely appeal the ruling, which could eventually lead to the case appearing before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A Justice Department attorney, Jeremy S.B. Newman, argued in court on Monday that Trump has the authority to fire officials such as Harris and other executive agency heads, but an attorney representing Harris, Nathaniel Zelinsky, described the government's legal argument as "dead wrong" and "breathtaking," saying this would allow the president to fire "anyone who exercises an ounce of executive authority," even at independent agencies.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that President Donald Trump "lacks the power" to fire the chairwoman of a board that reviews federal employee dismissals without cause and ordered that she be reinstated to her post.
trump, justice department, supreme court, cathy harris, rudolph contreras, merit system protection board
241
2025-39-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved