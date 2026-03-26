Trump Delays Iran Strike Deadline Again, Voices Optimism on Talks

President Donald Trump said Thursday he is extending a deadline tied to potential U.S. action against Iran’s energy infrastructure, announcing a 10-day pause as negotiations continue over a possible end to the conflict.

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

The deadline Trump referenced had originally been set for late March, when U.S. officials warned that absent diplomatic progress Washington could support or carry out strikes aimed at degrading Iran’s oil production and power generation capacity, according to statements from administration officials in recent days.

That initial deadline was already pushed back once as indirect contacts began through intermediaries in the region, with U.S. officials saying at the time that “constructive channels” had opened and warranted additional time.

Trump’s latest move marks a second postponement and explicitly frames the delay as being made “per Iranian Government request,” though officials in Iran have not publicly confirmed making such a request.

Senior U.S. officials have described the ongoing talks as focused on a broader de-escalation framework, including a ceasefire understanding, constraints on Iran-backed forces operating across the region, and potential sanctions relief tied to verifiable steps by Tehran.

One U.S. official familiar with the discussions said the administration believes “there is real movement, but gaps remain,” underscoring the tentative nature of the progress Trump cited.

Iranian officials, however, have publicly expressed skepticism and at times outright disdain for the U.S. proposals, with statements carried by state media rejecting what they describe as “one-sided conditions” and warning that pressure tactics will fail.

Iran’s foreign ministry has said any agreement must be based on “mutual respect and tangible guarantees,” adding in recent remarks that “threats and deadlines are incompatible with serious diplomacy.”

The dueling narratives highlight the fragile state of the negotiations, with Washington pointing to incremental progress while Tehran signals it is far from accepting the terms on offer.

The repeated extensions of the deadline also reflect the high stakes surrounding potential strikes on Iran’s energy sector, which analysts say could trigger retaliation and further destabilize global energy markets.

Concerns have been particularly acute around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil supplies, where any escalation could disrupt flows and drive prices higher.

By delaying action again, Trump appears to be buying time for diplomacy while maintaining pressure, signaling that the United States is prepared to act if talks fail but is willing to hold off as long as negotiations show signs of life.

With the new April 6 deadline now in place, officials say the coming days will be critical in determining whether the negotiations yield a breakthrough or collapse, potentially setting the stage for a sharper escalation.