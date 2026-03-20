Trump: 'Very Close' to Winding Down in Iran; Outlines Objectives on Truth Social

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States is “getting very close” to achieving its military objectives against Iran, writing in a lengthy Truth Social post that U.S. forces are nearing completion of a sweeping campaign targeting Tehran’s military and strategic capabilities.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, before outlining five core goals of the operation.

Trump said those objectives include “completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them,” as well as “destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base” and “eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry.”

He added the U.S. is focused on “never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability,” while ensuring the United States remains ready to respond “quickly and powerfully” to any such threat.

Trump also emphasized protecting regional allies “at the highest level,” specifically naming Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others in the region.

Addressing global energy security, Trump wrote that “the Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not,” adding that while the U.S. would assist if asked, “it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated.”

“Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them,” Trump added in the post.

The conflict has intensified sharply in recent weeks following a broader escalation of U.S. strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked targets, with regional reporting indicating an expanded air campaign and sustained operations against Iranian infrastructure.

Since then, the war has evolved into a wider regional confrontation, with the U.S. increasing troop deployments and military assets in the region, including additional naval forces and air power, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, targeting U.S. positions, allied countries, and commercial shipping lanes, according to regional military updates and international coverage.

Oil and gas facilities across the Gulf have been struck or threatened, contributing to fears of supply disruptions and drawing concern from global energy markets, according to reporting from Reuters and other outlets tracking the impact on infrastructure.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — which carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration — has faced repeated threats, with some tankers rerouted and insurance costs rising.

Energy markets have reacted with volatility, with oil prices rising during periods of escalation as traders factor in the risk of prolonged disruption, according to commodity analysts.

The conflict has also broadened in scope, with Iranian officials and affiliated outlets warning of potential attacks on a wider range of targets, including locations tied to tourism and civilian activity, according to international reporting.

At the same time, Trump has sought to marshal allied support for the campaign, with The Independent reporting that the United Kingdom has provided cooperation, including access to bases and resources used in U.S. operations targeting Iran.

British involvement has drawn warnings from Iran that facilities supporting U.S. operations could be considered potential targets, according to multiple international reports.

However, Trump has faced resistance from some NATO allies on expanding the mission, particularly regarding calls for broader involvement in securing the Strait of Hormuz, with Al Jazeera reporting that several European nations have declined deeper military participation.

Additional reporting from ABC News indicates countries including Germany and Italy have signaled the conflict is not a NATO mission and have been reluctant to commit forces to policing the critical shipping lane.