ICE Raids to Target Families Who Entered With Children

Thursday, 06 March 2025 03:33 PM EST

The Trump administration's immigration crackdown will now focus on families who entered the U.S. with their children, even those who do not have a criminal history, NBC News reports.

Lawyers at Immigration and Customs Enforcement are working to secure warrants to arrest those individuals, according to sources who spoke with the news outlet.

The report comes a day after a detention center in Texas reopened to restart the detention of migrant families and kids.

Trump in early December said he wanted to deport all immigration law violators.

After taking office on Jan. 20, he signed an executive order aimed at ramping up arrests of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

He also rolled back a Biden-era memo that limited U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of non-criminals or low-level offenders, emphasizing that anyone without legal status could be subject to arrest and deportation.

His administration since has pulled employees from ICE's investigative arm, the Justice Department, the IRS and the State Department to assist with immigration enforcement.

During Trump's first three weeks in office, ICE arrested about 14,000 people, border czar Tom Homan said last month. That amounts to 667 per day — twice last year's average but only on pace for a quarter-million arrests annually.


