Trump on Rep. Omar: 'I Think She's Terrible,' Suggests Impeachment

Following the failure of the House to approve a censure vote against Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar this week, President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One, "I think she's terrible," and suggested impeachment.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace offered the censure resolution against Omar. It cited a video that Omar reposted from an anonymous user who referenced murdered conservative leader Charlie Kirk as a "reprehensible human being" who was "spewing racist dog whistles" in his "last, dying words." A similar attempt introduced by Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter is still active.

Trump minced no words in his reaction to Omar and talked about her coming to America from Somalia. "Do they have anything? Do they have police? I love these people that come from a place with nothing. Nothing, no anything. And then they tell us how to run our country," he said.

The president was clear about his desire that Omar should not have a place in the U.S. government. "If she got sentenced, that's great," Trump said. "If she got impeached, that's even better."

In February 2023, the House voted to remove Omar from her position on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Members of both parties condemned her for improper language aimed at Jews.