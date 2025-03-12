WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | ice | immigration | deportation | detention | illegal migrants

ICE: US Immigration Detention Maxed at 47.6K Detainees

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 12:44 PM EDT

U.S. immigration detention is filled to capacity at 47,600 detainees, a senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said on a call with reporters on Wednesday, adding that the Trump administration was seeking more bed space.

The official, who requested anonymity as a condition of the call, said ICE was expanding its capacity with support from the Defense Department, U.S. Marshals Service and Bureau of Prisons.

ICE is currently funded to house an average of 41,500 detainees. The official said ICE was working with lawmakers to secure more funding for detention bed space.

President Donald Trump has vowed to deport record numbers of migrants in the U.S. illegally, saying it is needed after high levels of illegal immigration under former President Joe Biden.

ICE has stepped up arrests since Trump took office on Jan. 20, including more arrests of immigrants with no criminal charges or convictions.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. immigration detention is filled to capacity at 47,600 detainees, a senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said on a call with reporters on Wednesday, adding that the Trump administration was seeking more bed space.
trump, ice, immigration, deportation, detention, illegal migrants
146
2025-44-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 12:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved