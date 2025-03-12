ICE: US Immigration Detention Maxed at 47.6K Detainees

U.S. immigration detention is filled to capacity at 47,600 detainees, a senior U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said on a call with reporters on Wednesday, adding that the Trump administration was seeking more bed space.

The official, who requested anonymity as a condition of the call, said ICE was expanding its capacity with support from the Defense Department, U.S. Marshals Service and Bureau of Prisons.

ICE is currently funded to house an average of 41,500 detainees. The official said ICE was working with lawmakers to secure more funding for detention bed space.

President Donald Trump has vowed to deport record numbers of migrants in the U.S. illegally, saying it is needed after high levels of illegal immigration under former President Joe Biden.

ICE has stepped up arrests since Trump took office on Jan. 20, including more arrests of immigrants with no criminal charges or convictions.