Trump Accepting 'Fake News Apologies' for Alabama Dorian Stories

President Donald Trump Thursday continued to defend his weekend comments that Hurricane Dorian could hit Alabama, posting a series of Twitter arguments that included one with an original map of the storm's "spaghetti model" map and saying he'd accept "fake news apologies."

"This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages," he said in the tweet with the map. "As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies!"

He also said, "in the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf."

However, Trump added, Dorian "turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!"

He continued the thread later Thursday morning, tweeting, "Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That's why they're the Fake News!"

Trump's arguments have continued since the weekend, when he suggested the massive storm could hit Alabama. On Wednesday, while fighting back, the president showed reporters a map from the National Weather Service of the initial projections for the hurricane's track into Florida.

However, it appeared that someone altered the map with a Sharpie to show the track extending beyond Florida and into Alabama, reports Bloomberg.