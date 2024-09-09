US Voters Tell BBC They Want Harris-Trump Debate on Policies

Many voters want Tuesday night's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to focus on how each candidate will handle specific issues upon winning the White House, the BBC reported.

ABC News will host the debate, the first between Republican nominee Trump and Democrat nominee Harris, who replaced Joe Biden atop the party’s ticket after the 81-year-old president's incoherent debate performance in June.

"I'm looking at it like it's a job interview, it's who I'm choosing for president," said Misty Dennis, a 45-year-old California Republican who added she's planning to vote for Trump, BBC reported.

"What I’ve been hearing is mostly her vibes, and you can’t run the United States of America on vibes only. I am hoping for a great debate where both parties actually lay their policies out on the table."

Connor Logan, a 23-year-old Republican from Washington, said he thinks the debate "will be informative and entertaining at the very least."

"I'd like to know how our economy is going to get back on track. I'd also like to know about the candidates' plans for reducing illegal immigration," he told the BBC.

"I believe Trump's strengths are an actual laid out policy. I think Kamala Harris has kind of hidden her views or switched her views. He does a better job laying out his plans. But I think his biggest weakness is his demeanor."

Robert Oliver, a 27-year-old Republican from Utah, said be plans to vote for Trump after voting for Biden in 2020.

"I'm curious to see what they're both going to do. Kamala Harris has been knocked recently for not doing a lot of interviews and for being underground versus Donald Trump, who usually gets knocked for his style in terms of how he conducts himself during debates and just his loudness," Oliver told the BBC.

"I've decided I'm going to vote for Trump this time, but I would like to see what the vice president has to say. I'd like to see how she performs more off the cuff and without an ability to read from the prompter. I want to see how she does with those fast questions interacting with Trump."

Jessi Mazzoni, a 31-year-old independent from Pennsylvania, said she wasn’t planning to watch the debate.

"From what I've seen from our debates in the last few elections, they're just platforms for who can yell the loudest and who's got the best one-liner that will catch a headline. I haven't heard anything of substance," Mazzoni told the BBC.

"If someone got up on stage and they were realistic about what they could achieve or could not achieve, then maybe that would change my mind. But I don't think either of them are going to say anything like that."