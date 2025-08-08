Report: Trump Admin Seeking $1B Settlement With UCLA

The Trump administration reportedly is seeking a $1 billion settlement from the University of California, Los Angeles, which became the latest institution to face a freezing of federal funds over alleged civil rights violations.

A proposed agreement sent to the school Friday requires UCLA to pay the federal government over multiple installments, reported CNN, which obtained a draft of the plan.

The recommendation included a $172 million claims fund for people impacted by violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

The administration's proposed agreement also requires a resolution monitor to oversee the school; a new senior administrator who will be focused on compliance with antidiscrimination laws; prohibits overnight demonstrations and calls on the school to revise its policies and procedures on protests; and requires UCLA to discontinue scholarships based on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements.

On-campus single-sex housing for women would be guaranteed, as would athletic recognition for female athletes in women's sports.

Also, UCLA hospital and medical school would be expected to stop providing gender-transitioning care, CNN reported.

Chancellor Julio Frenk said Wednesday the Trump administration has suspended $584 million in federal grants for UCLA. The amount was nearly double that what had been previously thought.

Earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Times reported UCLA would at least talk with the Trump administration about potential actions it can initiate to restore funding.

CNN confirmed that UCLA officials had returned to the negotiating table and had made clear they would like to reach a deal to restore federal funding.

The Trump administration has taken a leading role in fighting antisemitism and civil rights violations on college campuses by refusing federal funding to institutions who fail to take steps to prevent anti-Israel demonstrations.

After targeting private universities such as Columbia and Harvard, the administration has suspended nearly $600 million in federal grants to UCLA, which became the first public university whose federal grants have been targeted by the administration over allegations of civil rights violations related to antisemitism and affirmative action.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.