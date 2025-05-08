Trump Gold Immigration Visa Card Taking Shape

In the weeks since President Donald Trump announced plans for a new "Gold" immigration visa card for wealthy immigrants, the card has been taking shape.

Wired reported that some foreign visitors are already being asked by the government if they have made an application for the card. There is no indication, however, where an application for the card can be made. It is not displayed or mentioned on the government immigration site.

The idea surfaced in late February when Trump mentioned it during an event at the White House. The plan calls for wealthy investors who want easier access to residency status in the U.S. to pay $5 million for the status by purchasing the card.

The Wired report said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire business leader Elon Musk, has been directly involved with the development of the card system.

The Center for Immigration Studies reported that the Trump gold card idea will more than likely need to be approved in some fashion by Congress.

In the meantime, Wired reported that online infrastructure experts with DOGE have been working out the technicalities by establishing connections with the various government departments that would be involved with the final process.

The government's "EB-5" program already offers a similar, but less expensive immigration option for wealthy people who seek "lawful permanent residence" in the U.S., leading to their obtaining a Green Card.