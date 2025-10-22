Trump: GM, Ford 'Thank Me' for Truck Tariffs

President Donald Trump posted on Wednesday that he got a thank-you call from GM and Ford over his tariff strategy.

"Mary Barra of General Motors, and Bill Ford of Ford Motor Company, just called," he wrote, "to thank me for putting Tariffs on Mid Size and Large Size Trucks."

Trump said they appreciate the effect of the trade policies.

"Their Stock has gone through the roof! They told me that, without Tariffs, it would be a very hard, long 'slog' for Truck and Car Manufacturers in the United States," he wrote.

The president added that he was pleased they could experience the impact.

"I told them, it's very simple, this is a National Security matter. With the Tariffs, we have a strong and powerful Economy and Country. Without them, we have the exact opposite!" he concluded.

Trump's automotive trade tariffs extended his "America First" approach to the U.S. automotive sector. In March 2025, he issued a proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, imposing 25% tariffs on imported mid-size and large trucks.

The administration justified the move as a national security measure to preserve domestic truck production capacity and supply chains.

The tariffs took effect in early April 2025 for vehicles and in May 2025 for certain auto parts. Trump framed the move as vital to protecting American autoworkers and ensuring the nation's industrial independence.

The action echoed his earlier steel and aluminum tariffs from his first term.

The measure directly benefited U.S. automakers such as Ford and General Motors, whose most profitable lines are pickups and heavy-duty trucks.

Ford CEO Jim Farley welcomed the changes, saying they would "help ease the impact of tariffs for automakers, suppliers, and consumers."

GM CEO Barra also thanked Trump for his "support of the U.S. automotive industry" in a shareholder letter that nonetheless warned the company faced billions in new costs tied to imported components.

The policy underlined Trump's broader trade philosophy by using tariffs as both an economic shield and a political statement. By targeting trucks, a cornerstone of American industry, Trump underscored his intent to keep manufacturing and its profits at home.