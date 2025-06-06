Trump Preparing Imminent Large-Scale Funding Cuts for California

The Trump administration is nearly ready to pull large amounts of federal funding slated for recipients in California. CNN reported the cuts could begin as soon as today.

White House deputy press secretary Kush DeSai told Newsmax on Friday that he was unable to confirm the report with any specifics.

According to CNN, multiple unnamed sources verified that widespread spending reductions were in the works. Federal agencies have reportedly been instructed to identify grants that can be withheld by the administration.

CNN indicated a whistleblower told at least one congressional committee that all research grants going to California were on the chopping block.

On May 20, the Department of Education posted a notice that research grant funding through the Trump administration will change dramatically, without mentioning potential dollar amounts. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a release, "Discretionary grants coming from the Department of Education will now be focused on meaningful learning and expanding choice, not divisive ideologies and unproven strategies."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told CNN that he'd been watching a steady stream of university representatives passing through congressional offices the last two days. He said those concerned about their funding who talked with him were told, "Come to me with the grant and the justification, and I’ll advocate for that. But I’m not going to advocate for no cuts; you just get more money every year. That’s how we got in this problem."