Trump: $1T Spent on Military This Year

President Donald Trump on Friday told troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, that $1 trillion is being spent on the military this year and that amount will increase next year.

Speaking to soldiers and military families at one of the nation's most iconic Army bases, Trump cast the spending as part of his broader "peace through strength" agenda, saying the United States is rebuilding the armed forces after what he called years of weakness and political correctness.

"Because of our strength ... we probably won't have to be tested," Trump said. "This year we're investing $1 trillion in our armed forces, most we've ever spent. And next year it's being raised."

Trump's remarks came during a high-energy event that included top military leadership and North Carolina Republican officials.

The president also celebrated restoring the name Fort Bragg, blasting Democrats for backing efforts to rename military installations and warning that the "radical left" would change it again if Republicans lose the midterms.

Trump touted strong economic numbers and said Americans' retirement accounts have benefited from his policies.

"Forget about the stock market ... your 401(k)s are doing very well," he told the crowd.

The president argued that his administration has already reversed what he described as recruiting shortfalls and morale problems under former President Joe Biden.

Trump said enlistments have surged since his election victory, claiming the military now has "waiting lists" across multiple branches.

After years of politically driven initiatives, Trump said his administration has restored merit as the standard for advancement and promotion.

"We brought back merit as the sole consideration," he said, adding that the Supreme Court upheld his position. "Now you get into the military based on merit."

Trump also highlighted recent U.S. military operations abroad, including strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities that he said achieved "total obliteration" of Iran's capabilities. He credited stealth bombers and what he described as flawless execution by American pilots.

"No other country on Earth could have done what we did," Trump said. "No other country has the weapons ... and no other country has the extraordinary warriors that we have."

He also referenced a dramatic operation targeting Venezuela's regime, praising special forces for what he portrayed as swift and decisive action against dictator Nicolas Maduro.

As part of the expanded military spending, Trump said the Pentagon will purchase new Abrams tanks, helicopters, and armored vehicles, and invest more than $1 billion to improve on-base housing.

The president also said the U.S. is preparing to build a new generation of battleships, describing them as far more powerful than the iconic World War II-era vessels.

Trump closed by emphasizing that the U.S. military will remain the strongest in the world as long as his administration continues prioritizing defense, border security, and "America First" leadership.

First lady Melania Trump also made the trip to Fort Bragg, one of the largest military bases in the world by population, to spend time with military families.

Trump has been hitting the road more frequently to states that could play key roles in November's midterm congressional elections, including a stop before Christmas in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.