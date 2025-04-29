Poll: Trump Approval Has Dropped, Remains High Among Evangelicals

President Donald Trump's approval ratings remain much higher among Christians than among the religiously unaffiliated, according to a Pew Research poll released to coincide with his first 100 days in office.
Trump's approval rating is highest specifically among white evangelical Protestants at 72%, while Catholics are almost split at 42%, according to the survey.
However, even among white evangelical Protestants, there has been a 6 percentage point drop in his approval since February, when it was at 78%.
The Catholic News Agency (CNA) points out that Christians gave Trump a higher approval rating than nonaffiliated Americans by more than 20 percentage points (48% versus 26%, respectively).
His approval rating among Christians is also 8 percentage points higher than among U.S. adults overall.
Pew surveyed more than 3,500 American adults from April 7-13 for the poll.
Other results from the survey include the following:
- Forty-three percent of Christians said the Trump administration's ethical standards were "excellent" or "good," while about 7 in 10 white evangelicals rated them as such. Almost half of white Catholics and a quarter of Hispanic Catholics agreed.
- About half of Christians approved of the Trump administration's action to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and its budget cuts to federal departments, while 46% backed the substantially increased tariffs on imports.
- Among Catholics, approval of these various Trump administration policies were lower, with 43% of Catholics backing the anti-DEI action; 47% approving of federal department funding cuts; and 41% supporting increased tariffs.
- While 54% of white Catholics surveyed approved of the anti-DEI initiative, 69% of Hispanic Catholics disapproved.
- Similarly, 55% of white Catholics backed cuts to federal departments and agencies, while 65% of Hispanic Catholics disapproved.
- In addition, 70% of Hispanic Catholics disapproved of the increased tariffs, while 49% of white Catholics supported them.
