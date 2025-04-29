Poll: Trump Approval Has Dropped, Remains High Among Evangelicals

President Donald Trump's approval ratings remain much higher among Christians than among the religiously unaffiliated, according to a Pew Research poll released to coincide with his first 100 days in office.

Trump's approval rating is highest specifically among white evangelical Protestants at 72%, while Catholics are almost split at 42%, according to the survey.

However, even among white evangelical Protestants, there has been a 6 percentage point drop in his approval since February, when it was at 78%.

The Catholic News Agency (CNA) points out that Christians gave Trump a higher approval rating than nonaffiliated Americans by more than 20 percentage points (48% versus 26%, respectively).

His approval rating among Christians is also 8 percentage points higher than among U.S. adults overall.

Pew surveyed more than 3,500 American adults from April 7-13 for the poll.

Other results from the survey include the following:

Forty-three percent of Christians said the Trump administration's ethical standards were "excellent" or "good," while about 7 in 10 white evangelicals rated them as such. Almost half of white Catholics and a quarter of Hispanic Catholics agreed.

About half of Christians approved of the Trump administration's action to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and its budget cuts to federal departments, while 46% backed the substantially increased tariffs on imports.

Among Catholics, approval of these various Trump administration policies were lower, with 43% of Catholics backing the anti-DEI action; 47% approving of federal department funding cuts; and 41% supporting increased tariffs.

While 54% of white Catholics surveyed approved of the anti-DEI initiative, 69% of Hispanic Catholics disapproved.

Similarly, 55% of white Catholics backed cuts to federal departments and agencies, while 65% of Hispanic Catholics disapproved.

In addition, 70% of Hispanic Catholics disapproved of the increased tariffs, while 49% of white Catholics supported them.