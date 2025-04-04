WATCH TV LIVE

trump | equality | education | hamilton college | barack obama | free speech

Obama on Equality: 'Willing to Fight for It?'

Friday, 04 April 2025 02:10 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama challenged a college campus audience to "fight."

Obama told students and staff at New York's Hamilton College that there's a need to "examine in our own hearts" the best course of response to the state of America.

"We say we're for equality, are we willing to fight for it? Are we going to risk something for it? We say that we're for rule of law, are we going to stick to that when it's tough not when it's easy?"

Obama also said, "Now, we're at one of those moments where, you know what, it's not enough just to say you're for something; you may actually have to do something and possibly sacrifice a little bit."

Obama sat for a live audience conversation about current affairs with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper on Thursday, during which Obama said he's unhappy about what's happening in America.

"I don't think what we just witnessed in terms of economic policy and tariffs is going to be good for America, but that's a specific policy. I'm more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don't give up students who are exercising their right to free speech."

Obama did not mention President Donald Trump by name, but the reference was clear. "I am more troubled by the idea that a White House can say to law firms, 'If you represent parties that we don't like, we're going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively.' That kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans."

Friday, 04 April 2025 02:10 PM
