Trump Endorses Re-Election of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed the re-election campaign of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an 8th term through the 2022 U.S. midterm election.

“I'm thrilled to announce tonight that Senator Chuck Grassley has my complete and total endorsement for reelection” the former president announced.

Grassley stood beside Trump and welcomed the endorsement.

“I was born at night but not last night,” Grassley said. “So if I didn't accept the endorsement of a person that's got 91 percent of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn't be too smart. I'm smart enough to accept that endorsement.”

Grassley won his last reelection bid in 2016 by 25 points, and his announcement will make it more likely Republicans will seek the Iowa seat during next year's midterm. He will most likely face former Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the general election next year.

Republican Party leaders have been pressing Grassley to seek another term in office, and if reelected he will return to his spot as a key fixture, whether or not Republicans retake the chamber.

Grassley currently serves as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chaired when Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, current Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The senator also presided over the committee during the confirmation of former President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In addition, while Trump was president, Grassley was in the line of presidential succession as the most senior Republican senator, notes Politico.