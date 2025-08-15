Trump: Democrats Are 'Buying Protesters'

President Donald Trump on Friday said Democrats allegedly funding demonstrations against his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., law enforcement "are criminals who support crime."

The president took to his social media platform while en route to Alaska where he was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It’s just been found that the Democrats are buying protestors in order to fight my attack on crime. These are criminals who support crime. They are unelectable!" Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for further explanation on the president’s motivation for posting his comment.

Trump may have been referring to a New York Post report Tuesday that a group funded by progressive donor George Soros joined other leftist organizations to contribute more than $20 million to fund protests against Trump's D.C. crime crackdown.

The Post said Free DC, a "fiscally sponsored special project" of progressive nonprofits Community Change and Community Change Action, gathered 150 demonstrators near the White House on Monday to protest Trump’s actions.

The Free DC website's scheduled events included one for Friday afternoon at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters where D.C. residents were urged to "to add a personal message to the DC Attorney General's letter about why Chief [Pamela] Smith should protect DC communities and refuse this unlawful order."

The order to which it referred was Attorney General Pam Bondi's Thursday directive that DEA boss Terry Cole will assume "powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police."

Trump on Monday put Washington's police department under federal control and ordered the National Guard to deploy to the nation's capital to combat what he said is a wave of lawlessness.

CEO Adam Swart, whose Crowds on Demand works to "create movements from the ground up," told Fox News this week that the company had received 400% more paid protester requests this year under Trump than during the same period last year.

"If you need to hire protesters, we can get a crowd on the street, sometimes within 24 hours time," according to the Crowds on Demand website.