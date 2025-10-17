WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Freezes Another $11B in Infrastructure Spending in Shutdown Fight

Friday, 17 October 2025 03:08 PM EDT

White House budget director Russell Vought said on Friday that the Trump administration will freeze another $11 billion worth of infrastructure projects in Democrat-leaning cities due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Vought said on social media the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will pause work on "low priority" projects in New York, San Francisco, Boston and Baltimore.

The Army Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's administration has already frozen billions of dollars in transportation and energy projects in Democratic-controlled cities and states, as the president pressures his opponents in Congress to end the shutdown, which began Oct. 1.

