WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | dc | arrests | kash patel

Patel: 120 Arrests Made in D.C. Since Federal Takeover

By    |   Friday, 15 August 2025 12:51 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel says 18 arrests were made Thursday night in Washington, D.C., with the help of federal partners.

"8 firearms recovered from criminals, multiple seizures of illegal drugs, one arrest on warrant for murder, one arrests on warrant for rape. We're now over 120 arrests since President Trump's initiative began," Patel said in a post on X.

"The good cops are getting the job done."

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb on Friday filed a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming the Trump administration has far exceeded the authority granted the president in D.C.'s Home Rule Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the U.S. Constitution.

"Congress did not grant the President authority to displace the Chief of Police, assert operational control over MPD or rescind MPD policies — as the Administration seeks to do," Schwalb said in a press release announcing the suit.

President Donald Trump's takeover of the police department is historic yet had played out with a slow ramp-up in federal law enforcement officials and National Guard troops to start the week.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
FBI Director Kash Patel says 18 arrests were made Thursday night in Washington, D.C., with the help of federal partners. "8 firearms recovered from criminals, multiple seizures of illegal drugs, one arrest on warrant for murder...
trump, dc, arrests, kash patel
175
2025-51-15
Friday, 15 August 2025 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved