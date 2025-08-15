Patel: 120 Arrests Made in D.C. Since Federal Takeover

FBI Director Kash Patel says 18 arrests were made Thursday night in Washington, D.C., with the help of federal partners.

"8 firearms recovered from criminals, multiple seizures of illegal drugs, one arrest on warrant for murder, one arrests on warrant for rape. We're now over 120 arrests since President Trump's initiative began," Patel said in a post on X.

"The good cops are getting the job done."

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb on Friday filed a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming the Trump administration has far exceeded the authority granted the president in D.C.'s Home Rule Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the U.S. Constitution.

"Congress did not grant the President authority to displace the Chief of Police, assert operational control over MPD or rescind MPD policies — as the Administration seeks to do," Schwalb said in a press release announcing the suit.

President Donald Trump's takeover of the police department is historic yet had played out with a slow ramp-up in federal law enforcement officials and National Guard troops to start the week.