Trump: I Received COVID Booster Shot

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Trump, speaking with journalist Bill O’Reilly during an appearance in Dallas, was asked whether he had gotten his booster shot.

"Yes," Trump answered while seated on stage, O’Reilly's No Spin News tweeted Monday.

When a few spectators booed, Trump grinned and waved his hand while saying, "Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t …"

"There's a very tiny group over there," he added while pointing to his left.

Trump and O’Reilly were at the American Airlines Center where they made the final stop on "The History Tour," a four-day trip of cities in Florida and Texas.

The former president reminded the crowd that his administration worked to get a COVID-19 vaccine developed in less than a year as part of Operation Warp Speed.

"Look, we did something that was historic; we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done," Trump said, Newsweek reported. "This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now, take credit for it ... it's great, what we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away."

"You're playing right into their hands [when you doubt the vaccine]."

Trump was cheered loudly after he said he opposed vaccine mandates.

"If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it," he told the crowd, Newsweek reported.

The New York Times reported in March that Trump and his wife, Melania, quietly received their coronavirus vaccinations before he left office in January.

Trump in October told Yahoo Finance that he had received Pfizer's COVID vaccine.

Both Trump and his wife were infected with coronavirus in the fall of 2020, and the then-president was hospitalized with a severe case.

Trump encouraged Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine for the first time during an appearance at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Newsweek said.

Trump also told the Dallas crowd that Americans needed to save the country from the progressive policies promoted by President Joe Biden and Democrats.

"Our country is going to hell," he said, The Dallas Morning News reported. "We have to get our country back. We have to make America great again."