Tags: trump | court ruling | minneapolis | ice | injunction

Trump Cheers Court Denying Minneapolis ICE Injunction

By    |   Thursday, 15 January 2026 11:23 AM EST

President Donald Trump praised a federal judge's decision Thursday not to immediately block ICE operations in "politically corrupt" Minnesota, saying the ruling allows agents to continue removing dangerous criminals from the state.

In a Truth Social post, Trump applauded what he called a "highly respected judge" for declining to halt the enforcement effort.

"I.C.E. will therefore be allowed to continue its highly successful operation of removing some of the most violent and vicious criminals anywhere in the World, many of them murderers, from the State," Trump said in the post.

Trump was reacting to a ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez. The judge declined to grant an emergency request from Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seeking to stop the federal ICE operation.

The lawsuit argued the enforcement actions should be paused while the court reviews the matter.

Rather than issuing an immediate injunction, Menendez ordered the Justice Department to submit a response by Monday as she considers whether to issue a temporary restraining order. The decision allows ICE operations to continue while the legal challenge proceeds.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 15 January 2026 11:23 AM
