Tags: trump | construction | triumphal arch

Trump: Building of Triumphal Arch to Begin in 2 Months

By    |   Wednesday, 31 December 2025 02:22 PM EST

Construction of a Triumphal Arch in Washington D.C., is expected to begin "sometime in the next two months," President Donald Trump told Politico on Wednesday.

"It hasn't started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months," Trump said. "It'll be great. Everyone loves it. They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch."

The proposed structure is one of several high-profile projects the president has personally championed as part of celebrations for the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

There have been plans to build the Triumphal Arch near the Lincoln Memorial, on the other end of a bridge leading to Arlington National Cemetery, Politico reported.

Trump has at times displayed a model of the proposed arch in recent months.

He has framed the project as a patriotic landmark meant to honor American history and military service.

Critics, however, have raised questions about cost, aesthetics and whether the executive branch has the authority to unilaterally move forward with such construction in Washington without the approval of others.

