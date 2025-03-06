WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Won't Change Daylight Saving Time Routine

Thursday, 06 March 2025 04:58 PM EST

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House he won't interfere with the decades-old process of daylight saving time.

This year's one-hour forward adjustment of time is scheduled for 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March. That is this coming Sunday, the 9th.

DOGE adviser Elon Musk posted about the time change this week and got over 1 million responses with only a slight edge in one direction in his poll regarding the time change. But Trump said he has a good handle on the numbers and has no intention of interfering with the long-standing policy of keeping time in America.

Trump told White House reporters, "It's a 50/50 issue, and if something is a 50/50 issue, it's hard to get excited about it."

The Hill reports the president said he knows a tough call when he sees it. "I assume people would like to have more light later, but some people want to have more light earlier because they don't want to take their kids to school in the dark."

So for now, daylight saving time remains a thing. Sort of. The U.S Navy Astronomical Applications Department points out that the state of Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe the time change.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


